Rose State College loans ventilators to Oklahoma hospital ahead of COVID-19 surge

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – As hospitals across the state prepare for a rush of patients suffering from the novel coronavirus, some rural areas are finding it difficult to keep up with the demand.

Recently, Rose State College was contacted by AllianceHealth Durant about a lack of ventilators. College officials say the hospital only had five ventilators on hand and they were all in use.

At that point, Rose State loaned the hospital three ventilators to assist with the shortage during the COVID-19 crisis.

Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health suggests that most hospitals across the state are in good standing ahead of the predicted COVID-19 surge.

A recent report indicates that there are 419 ICU beds available across the state and 843 ventilators available.

Currently, there are 186 COVID-19 patients who are in Oklahoma hospitals, including 137 patients in ICU.

As for PPE, the health department says it has 172,000 face shields, 83,000 gowns, and 109,000 N95 masks.

In addition to loaning the ventilators, Rose State College also collected and donated personal protective equipment including globes, surgical masks, and specialized respirator masks. The items were donated to OU Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist, and SSM St. Anthony Shawnee.