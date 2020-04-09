Live Now
Rose State College moving all face-to-face classes to online platform this summer due to COVID-19 pandemic

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Rose State College is moving all face-to-face classes to an online platform this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with Rose State say they believe “this is the best course of action at this time to keep everyone safe,” adding that “nothing is more important than our students, faculty and staff.”

Rose State is monitoring the COVID-19 situation and will continue to make adjustments along the way.

“While working and taking classes from home may be extremely challenging for some of our students and professors due to circumstances, the statistics unfolding in Oklahoma are a powerful reminder of why we are doing this – it comes down to protecting those who learn and work at Rose State College,” said the university.

