Rose State College moving classes online after Thanksgiving

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As the state continues to fight the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, a local community college says it is planning to make changes after Thanksgiving.

Rose State College announced that it plans to move all on-campus classroom lectures to online delivery methods only beginning on Monday, Nov. 30.

“We have been very fortunate COVID-19 has not significantly impacted our staff, faculty, students or our overall operations,” said Dr. Jeanie Webb, President. “While our desire was to continue to offer our students the opportunity to have an on campus experience, we also recognize Thanksgiving gatherings could contribute to a rise in coronavirus exposures.”

After Nov. 30, officials say the campus will remain open but classes will be online.

Campus offices will operate on a reduced hours schedule from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday until the holiday break begins at 5 p.m. on Dec. 22.

At this point, Rose State plans for the 2021 spring semester to resume with students on campus beginning Jan. 19.

LATEST STORIES: