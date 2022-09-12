MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Rose State College’s Dental Hygiene Program operates a 12-chair community clinic on campus, and they are inviting you and your family to receive services for as little as $5!

The clinic, located in the Allied Dental Education Building at 6301 Tinker Diagonal in Midwest City, offers clinical services to the community during the fall and spring academic semesters.

“Since 1970, Rose State’s accredited dental hygiene program has been educating students using the most up-to-date dental technology,” said Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb. “The Dental Hygiene Clinic provides hands-on experience to students while helping those in our community.”

The Dental Hygiene Clinic offers various services, including teeth cleaning, topical fluoride treatment, dental X-rays, preventative patient education, pit and fissure sealant, and general oral health assessments.

The services are provided by dental hygiene students while under the supervision of licensed dentists and licensed dental hygienists.

There is a $10 screening fee for those 13 and older and a $5 fee for children ages 3-12.

“These services can be offered at a reduced fee because dental hygiene students provide the services in a learning environment,” Rose State Dental Programs Director Kara Hodges said. “Patients will be able to take advantage of affordable dental care while helping students grow their skills under licensed professionals.”

Patients aged 13 and older must be screened for health history, and a physician consultation may be necessary before receiving an appointment for services. Children ages 3-12 are not screened and must have a parent or legal guardian present to complete documentation.

To make an appointment, patients can call 405-733-7336.

More information about Rose State’s Dental Hygiene Clinic can be found online.