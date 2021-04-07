Rose State College preparing for in-person classes this fall

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – As new COVID-19 cases are dropping in Oklahoma, officials at a local college say they are making plans to return to in-person classes in the fall.

Rose State College announced that it is preparing to welcome students back for a full, in-person return to campus this fall.

“This past year has been marked by resilience and innovation in higher education,” said Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb. “We are eager to welcome all students back to campus this fall for face-to-face instruction, which we have seen is the best and preferred method for many students and faculty.”

Officials say they will continue to provide some FLEX and online options for students who cannot return to campus.

Learn more information about Rose State’s pandemic protocols here

