MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Students of all ages are receiving food assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to drive-thru events, including one in Midwest City.

Last week, Rose State College offered food boxes, along with bags of small personal hygiene items, to its students in a giveaway event.

The drive-thru process allowed students in need to drive up and have the items put into their cars.

Rose State officials say the event was organized with help from the Regional Food Bank.