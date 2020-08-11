Rose State College rolling out FLEX courses for students

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – In less than a week, some students will head back to the Rose State College campus.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Rose State officials are rolling out FLEX courses for the fall semester, which enable students to choose between taking classes in-person on campus, virtually, or online.

Students can opt for traditional face-to-face or virtual instruction at the start of the semester, and they will be able to change their preferred mode of instruction between in-person, Zoom or online attendance throughout the semester.

Officials say they have seen a 14 percent increase in enrollment in online courses compared to the fall semester of 2019.

“The staff and faculty at Rose State have worked hard to develop policies and FLEX courses that will protect the safety and health of everyone on campus as well as those who attend classes virtually,” Rose State College President Dr. Jeanie Webb said. “The increase in online enrollment is a positive sign that we are continuing to provide accessible education to all our students through our changes.”

Rose State has also implemented protocols for move-in day at the college’s on-campus housing. These protocols include the following items:

Masks will be required for all students, visitors and Residence Life staff.

Students are encouraged to be mindful of social distancing and take precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

All move-in paperwork is available online for students to complete before move-in day and each check-in station will have shields as a barrier between worker and resident.

Learn more information about Rose State’s pandemic protocols here.

