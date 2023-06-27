OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The man charged with murder in the Rose State College shooting is now facing a new charge for child pornography.

Brandon Morrissette is already facing First Degree Murder and Possession of a Firearm on School Property charges for shooting and killing RJ Long on Rose State’s campus in April.

Morrissette’s wife told police she and Long were walking outside a campus building when her husband confronted them and shot Long. She said Morrissette believe she and Long were having an affair.

Now, Morrissette faces one count child pornography possession on top of the murder charge.

Court documents say police allegedly found the porn on Morrissette’s cell phone – dating back as far as 2019.