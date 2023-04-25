MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Midwest City Police Department (MWCPD) has identified the victim shot and killed on the Rose State College campus Monday.

An active shooter alert was issued just after noon Monday at Rose State College.

MWCPD says 30-year-old Brandon Morrissette shot and killed 20-year-old Robenie W. “RJ” Long Jr., who was walking out of the humanities building with Morrisette’s wife.

“The guy who got shot fell over, the girl she was screaming, another guy was kind of freaking out,” said Rose State student, Coy Radcliff.

Long was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers on campus quickly found and confronted Morrissette, who then surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Brandon R. Morrissette. Image courtesy Midwest City Police Department.

He will be held for First Degree Murder as the investigation continues.

We want to thank the Midwest City Police Department and other first responders for their quick and professional response during today’s incident on campus. All classes at Rose State College have been canceled for the remainder of the day (Monday, April 24), as well as tomorrow (Tuesday, April 25). Our top priority at this time is the well-being of our students, faculty and staff. We understand that this event has been deeply distressing for our community, and we are currently working to coordinate counseling services for those in need. We will be alerting our students, faculty and staff as soon as these services become available. Rose State College