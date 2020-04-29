Rose State College to bring back in-person classes for 2020 fall semester

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Rose State College will return to in-person classes for the 2020 fall semester.

“Plans are being made for a phased approach to bring faculty and staff back to campus. The majority of the college professors and support staff have been working from home during the COVID-19 outbreak as a safety precaution,” a Rose State College news release states.

Rose State College officials announced on March 23 that all classes would be online for the rest of the spring semester in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. They announced on April 9 that summer classes would also be online only.

Gov. Kevin Stitt recently announced a three-phase plan to reopen the state’s economy.

University of Oklahoma officials and Oklahoma State University officials both announced last week a return to in-person classes in the fall.

“If the situation models hold true, please be assured that by Aug. 1, we plan on being 100 percent operational with classes starting back up on Aug. 17,” Rose State’s President’s Office stated in an email to faculty and staff earlier this week.

Rose State is piloting flex courses this summer through its business division to “ensure students can attain their academic goals no matter the situation.” Flex courses will be expanded to other divisions in the fall.

“Classes will be set up with scheduled meeting times, room location and a professor,” the news release states. “Flex courses allow a student to meet face-to-face in the classroom, but the same class can be taken solely online or in a combination of online and distance learning.”

