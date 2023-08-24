MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Rose State College’s Dental Hygiene Program is hosting a dental screening day next week.

This fall’s screening day is Monday, August 28 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Appointments are in the on-campus dental clinic, in the Allied Dental Education Building.

“It’s incredible… This is a way to really provide affordable access to care to so many that may not have had it otherwise,” said Esmeralda Ornelas the Rose State Director of Dental Hygiene/Dental Assisting. “The process will be about 30 minutes. The student will review their health history, just do an overall health assessment.”

The students are supervised by licensed professionals. The screening appointment determines what, if any, procedures the patient will need. After the screening, patients will get a call from students to schedule a cleaning.

“The reason for that is so that we can pair them with the students and best fit their needs. We have first year, and we have second year students,” said Ornelas.

For patients 12 and under, no screening is required to schedule a dental cleaning.

The dental cleaning fee for those 13 and older is $10. For children ages three through 12, the fee is $5. You can pay with cash or check. Credit cards are not accepted.

“I don’t think you’re going to find a screening for $10 anywhere else,” said Anna Leniger. “That’s not just for the screening. That’s for everything we include, so x-rays, dental exams.”

Patients will also need to bring their ID with them.

Leniger, a second-year student, told KFOR the program helps her and her classmates just as much as it helps the public.

“It’s very beneficial to us because we get real experience and it’s beneficial to the community because they get affordable health care,” said Leniger.

To make an appointment, call (405) 733-7337.