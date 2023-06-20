MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Rose State College received approval from the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to offer a Bachelor of Applied Technology in Cybersecurity.

According to Rose State, the degree will give students a better opportunity to pursue careers in cybersecurity through a detailed and focused curriculum. The College now starts the HLC accreditation process for offering four-year degrees before students can start enrolling.

Officials say Rose State’s current cybersecurity program has been recognized as being a National Center of Academic Excellence given by the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. The program prepares students with the knowledge and skills needed to face the always changing cybersecurity field.

The new program will also give students access to resources and technology through the new Tanenbaum Aerospace and Cybersecurity Center. Rose State says it has worked alongside Tinker Air Force Base as well as other industry partners in aerospace, healthcare, banking and IT to face the workforce demand.

“Rose State is proud to be at the forefront of cybersecurity education in Oklahoma,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said. “By offering a four-year degree in cybersecurity, we can provide students with expanded opportunities to excel in this critical field. Our commitment to excellence, combined with our exceptional curriculum and supportive learning environment, ensures that our graduates are well-prepared to address the cybersecurity challenges of the future.”

According to Rose State, the Oklahoma Higher Education system counted 840 graduates in cyber and cyber-adjacent fields between the years 2015 and 2019. The Oklahoma Department of Commerce predicts around 2,000 new cyber jobs yearly over the next five years. Tinker Air Force Base anticipates an increase of nearly 10,000 jobs over the next five years.

Extra increases in cybersecurity jobs are expected in civilian contractor support, finance and healthcare. Rose State says graduates of the program will be ready to fill these demands.

“Rose State has consistently been a pioneer in cybersecurity education through our highly acclaimed two-year degree in the field,” Dean of Business and Information Technology Dr. Charles DeSassure said.

“With the introduction of the new four-year degree, Rose State is positioned to make an immediate positive impact on unmet local, regional, state and national workforce needs by producing quality Bachelor of Applied Technology graduates with certificates and credentials that align with top industry standards.”