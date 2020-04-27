Rose State College uses 3D printer to create PPE for Oklahoma hospital

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community college is turning to technology to help make face shields to support an Oklahoma hospital.

Rose State College is using 3D printers inside its STEM Lab to make face shields to support Alliance Health Midwest Hospital.

In all, the college donated 200 3D-printed plastic headbands and laminate covers to ensure that healthcare workers are protected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are proud to be able to support our local hospital, and as soon as we learned there was a need for face shields, we began printing,” Rose State College President Dr. Jeanie Webb said. “We are committed to doing our part to provide equipment, so healthcare workers have the protective gear to help them do their jobs.”

Organizers say it took five days to print all of the pieces of equipment.

Rose State College STEM technicians studied and followed specific guidelines from the CDC and National Institutes of Health on printing medical equipment for COVID-19.

“I was in awe of the kindness, ingenuity, and sheer intellect of what the Rose State College STEM program can do,” Alliance Health Chief Executive Officer Clay Franklin said. “Having this relationship with Rose State and receiving PPE made from CDC specifications will ensure the highest level of protection for our caregivers on the frontlines. Our hospital and community are very grateful.”

The face shields were 3D printed as a collaboration between the Rose State College STEM Lab and aerospace partner, MOOG Inc.