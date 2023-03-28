MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, a local community college is hosting a career fair that is open to the public.
Rose State College will host a career fair on the second floor of the Jeanie Webb Student Union on Monday, April 3.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., organizers say job seekers can check out a wide range of career opportunities.
“When it comes to sourcing career opportunities for job seekers and evaluating potential hires for employers, nothing tops in-person networking and conversations,” Rose State College Workforce Development Director of Career Services John Cain said. “After an absence for the past few years, we are very excited to bring the Career Fair at Rose State College back to our community.”
Employers include:
- ABLE Commission
- Absentee Shawnee Tribal Health
- Amazon
- AT&T
- Catalyst Dental
- Cedar Ridge Behavioral Hospital.
- Chickasaw Nation
- Child Care Inc.
- City of Midwest Ctiy
- Dell Technologies
- Dental Depot
- Edmond Police
- Edmond Public Safety Commission
- FNB Community Bank
- Herzog
- Johnson Controls
- Metropolitan Library System
- Oklahoma City University
- Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services
- Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
- OneNet
- OU Health
- Paycom
- Rose State/ EmPower Program
- SHEP
- SSM Health St. Anthony
- The City of Oklahoma City
- True Sky Credit Union
- United States Postal Service
- UPS.
Attendance is free for participants but advanced registration is encouraged.
To register, click here.