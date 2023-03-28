MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, a local community college is hosting a career fair that is open to the public.

Rose State College will host a career fair on the second floor of the Jeanie Webb Student Union on Monday, April 3.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., organizers say job seekers can check out a wide range of career opportunities.

“When it comes to sourcing career opportunities for job seekers and evaluating potential hires for employers, nothing tops in-person networking and conversations,” Rose State College Workforce Development Director of Career Services John Cain said. “After an absence for the past few years, we are very excited to bring the Career Fair at Rose State College back to our community.”

Employers include:

ABLE Commission

Absentee Shawnee Tribal Health

Amazon

AT&T

Catalyst Dental

Cedar Ridge Behavioral Hospital.

Chickasaw Nation

Child Care Inc.

City of Midwest Ctiy

Dell Technologies

Dental Depot

Edmond Police

Edmond Public Safety Commission

FNB Community Bank

Herzog

Johnson Controls

Metropolitan Library System

Oklahoma City University

Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

OneNet

OU Health

Paycom

Rose State/ EmPower Program

SHEP

SSM Health St. Anthony

The City of Oklahoma City

True Sky Credit Union

United States Postal Service

UPS.

Attendance is free for participants but advanced registration is encouraged.

To register, click here.