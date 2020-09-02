Rose State kicks off drone training class

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Drone program at Rose State

Drone program at Rose State

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Aspiring drone pilots will soon be able to earn an FAA certification as part of a program at Rose State College.

Rose State College is collaborating with TDRS to provide Unmanned Aerial Systems training programs that will allow students to earn an FAA Part 107 certification.

 “Rose State’s established drone training program has been helping pilots get off the ground since its inception,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said. “This collaboration with TDRS brings even more industry experts into our program and will facilitate a learning experience that produces not only certified commercial drone pilots but also leaders in Oklahoma’s growing UAS industry.”

Instruction from key TDRS personnel will give students industry-recognized credentials and train them in aviation physiology, preflight preparations, drone operations and more.

For information on the UAS/drone classes offered at Rose State, call the Rose State Professional Training Center at (405) 733-7488. 

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter