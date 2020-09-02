Rose State kicks off drone training class

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Aspiring drone pilots will soon be able to earn an FAA certification as part of a program at Rose State College.

Rose State College is collaborating with TDRS to provide Unmanned Aerial Systems training programs that will allow students to earn an FAA Part 107 certification.

“Rose State’s established drone training program has been helping pilots get off the ground since its inception,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said. “This collaboration with TDRS brings even more industry experts into our program and will facilitate a learning experience that produces not only certified commercial drone pilots but also leaders in Oklahoma’s growing UAS industry.”

Instruction from key TDRS personnel will give students industry-recognized credentials and train them in aviation physiology, preflight preparations, drone operations and more.

For information on the UAS/drone classes offered at Rose State, call the Rose State Professional Training Center at (405) 733-7488.

LATEST STORIES: