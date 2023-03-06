MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at a local college are perfecting their skills while helping those in need.

Rose State College’s Dental Hygiene Program is officering clinical services to the community during the spring semester.

“Rose State’s accredited dental hygiene program has been educating students using the most up-to-date dental technology since 1970,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said. “By offering dental services to the public, our students obtain the necessary training and experience needed to obtain licensure to practice while increasing the level of care for our community.”

The Dental Hygiene Clinic offers cleanings, non-surgical periodontal therapy, dental X-rays, sealants, fluoride treatments, oral cancer screenings, and blood pressure screenings.

Organizers say all serviced are provided by dental hygiene students but they are under the supervision of licensed dentists and licensed dental hygienists.

Patients will be scheduled for a screening appointment to determine the level of care they need. Then the appointment will be scheduled.

Until early May, students see patients as follows:

Monday – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday – 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday – 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday – 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

There is a $10 screening fee for patients who are 13 and older and a $5 fee for children between 3 and 12-years-old. Children do not need to be screened.

To make an appointment, call (405) 733-7337.