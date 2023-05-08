MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of shooting and killing a Rose State College student on campus has now been charged with murder.

On April 24, emergency crews rushed to the campus of Rose State College following reports of gunshots being heard in the area.

Officers with the Midwest City Police Department rushed to the Humanities Building after dispatchers learned that a man with dark hair was reportedly shooting at students.

As an officer reached the scene, he spotted 30-year-old Brandon Morrissette on his knees, saying “I surrender. I surrender.”

Authorities say they found 20-year-old Robenie W. “RJ” Long Jr.’s body nearby.

RJ Long Credit: Long Family

A woman, who was later identified as Morrissette’s wife, told investigators that Morrissette was the one who killed Long.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Morrissette’s wife said that “she believes her husband Brandon believed she and Robenie were having an affair. She said that was not true and they were just friendly classmates.”

She said as they were walking out of class, they were confronted by Morrissette.

According to the affidavit, Morrissette’s wife said that Brandon “has anger problems. She finished with telling me that Brandon is very controlling and always watches what she does.”

Court documents show that Morrissette has been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a weapon on school property.