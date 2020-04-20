Rose State starts new COVID-19 relief fund for students

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Colleges across Oklahoma are stepping up to try and support their students in this time of crisis.

Rose State College in Midwest City is starting a new COVID-19 relief fund for students.

“This could be a game changer to provide them with an opportunity to help them continue what they’ve already started,” said Rose State College Foundation Executive Director Cindy Mikeman.

The campus is now empty, and all students are required to finish courses online due to the coronavirus.

With so many non-traditional students completing courses online, administrators discovered a need.

“We learned we have a number of students without internet access in their homes,” said Mikeman.

They say of the ones they know about, around 75 students are without internet. Without it, they can’t complete their online assignments.

A study by BestColleges shows that 71% of students working from home are experiencing increased stress due to the disruptions.

While Rose State tries to fight those statistics, it’s not the only need they’re trying to meet.

“We have working mothers, working fathers with children at home. A lot of them have been laid off at this time and so they’re helping their children with their school work in addition to continuing their education,” said Mikeman.

Some of their students are even lacking necessities like food and shelter.

Administrators are planning to give out various gift cards to help with that. They also plan to pay for some spring and summer tuition.

They’ve got about $15,000 so far, and they’re hoping to get additional donations to cover even more costs.

Most of the money was donated in hopes they can get these students through a trying time.

“When you know that you’re touching students’ lives, oh my goodness, we want to do all that we can do to help them,” said Mikeman.

You can apply for the fund if you are a current student, or help donate here.