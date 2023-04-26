MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Rose State College students returned to campus Wednesday two days after Monday’s shooting took a student’s life there.

“The first 24 to 48 hours was pretty hard,” Rose State student Shay Craft said.

“I wondered if there was something I could have done,” Rose State student Kevin McCormack said. “But the biggest hurdle was to realize that given the circumstance, there was not much I could have.”

These are just two of the many students returning to campus on a dreary day. A memorial for their classmate RJ Long Jr. sat on campus with students leaving lit candles and notes around it to honor him.

Monday, Long was shot and killed by Brandon Morrissette while walking out of a building with Morrissette’s wife on campus. Court documents show Morrissette believe his wife and Long were having an affair. The scene at the time could be considered chaotic.

“I thought I heard what was a pop,” Craft said. “Then I saw all of the advisors and professors, you know, gathered in the hallway and I was like, hey, something’s going on.”

“Initially, I thought it was one of the pop guns as a morbid joke,” McCormack said. “Only for us to take a look and see the three people that were at the scene and one female, one male and the victim going down and hitting the floor.”

Craft and McCormack recalled being on campus when it all went down. McCormack was right down the sidewalk from it and witnessed it happen. Craft was in the business building, which was a short walk across an open area from the humanities building where it happened. Both sprinted for cover until the situation was under control. Two days later they’re back on campus only left with the memory of what happened on Monday.

“No one intended to wake up that day and not carry on with their day,” Craft said. “I wanted to wrap my arms around the mother and the family of that baby.”

“I didn’t know the victim very well, but I did see him around the gym often, “McCormack said. “I know that if anything, the one thing he would probably want is for us to keep on going.”

Rose State College has multiple counselors on campus and is offering counseling to students, staff and faculty at the campus counseling center. No appointment is necessary for Wednesday and Thursday. You can find more information by visiting the counseling center’s Facebook page.