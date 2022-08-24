From left to right: Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb and SWOSU President Dr. Diana Lovell sign the transfer agreements. Credit: Jones PR

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two higher education institutions are teaming up to help students complete their four-year degrees.

Rose State College and Southwestern Oklahoma State University have created a partnership that will streamline the transfer experience for Rose State students completing their four-year degrees at SWOSU.

“This partnership will assist many students pursuing associate degrees in pre-education and allied health to smoothly transition from Rose State to SWOSU to obtain their bachelor’s degree,” Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said. “We are committed to going beyond simply providing an education by ensuring students have guidance at every level to further their education right here in Oklahoma.”

Through the partnership, officials say Rose State and SWOSU will increase the number of transfer agreements between the two institutions.

Rose State and SWOSU are offering the following transfer agreements:

Associate of Arts in Pre-Education to Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education

Associate of Science in Allied Health – Pre-Physical Therapy Option to Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Associate of Science in Allied Health – Pre-Occupational Therapy Option to Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Associate of Science in Allied Health – Pre-Dietetics Option to Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Associate of Science in Allied Health – Pre-Medical Imaging Option to Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Associate of Science in Pre-Professional Health Care to Bachelor of Science in Health Science

Upon successful completion of required courses, qualified Rose State students will seamlessly be able to complete their bachelor’s degree at SWOSU.

“We are focused on helping alleviate the critical workforce needs in Oklahoma’s education and healthcare fields,” said SWOSU President Dr. Diana Lovell. “Partnering with Rose State provides structured, workforce aligned pathways for students to earn bachelor’s degrees and begin fulfilling careers.”