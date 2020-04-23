Follow the Storms
KFOR Interactive Radar

Rose State to offer flexible classes for students in the fall

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Rose State College

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community college is rolling out flexible courses to ensure that students can reach their goals no matter the situation.

Officials with Rose State College say students will have the option to enroll in FLEX courses in the fall.

Classes will have scheduled meeting times, a room location, and a professor. However, the student can choose whether to take the class in the classroom, online, or a combination of in-person and distance learning.

“The FLEX classes will have rich online content and can employ live and recorded video and video conferencing in delivering coursework,” Rose State College Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jeff Caldwell at Rose State said. “Right now, it’s all about meeting the students where they are in their educational journey,”

Organizers say it makes sure that students can still get an education no matter what life throws at them.

“This new model puts students in the driver’s seat with total flexibility by allowing the students to choose in-person, online or a combination of both which in turn, provides the opportunity for greater success in accomplishing their educational goals,” Rose State College President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.

Share this story

(Click on a county to see statistics)

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter