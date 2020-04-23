Rose State to offer flexible classes for students in the fall

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community college is rolling out flexible courses to ensure that students can reach their goals no matter the situation.

Officials with Rose State College say students will have the option to enroll in FLEX courses in the fall.

Classes will have scheduled meeting times, a room location, and a professor. However, the student can choose whether to take the class in the classroom, online, or a combination of in-person and distance learning.

“The FLEX classes will have rich online content and can employ live and recorded video and video conferencing in delivering coursework,” Rose State College Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Jeff Caldwell at Rose State said. “Right now, it’s all about meeting the students where they are in their educational journey,”

Organizers say it makes sure that students can still get an education no matter what life throws at them.

“This new model puts students in the driver’s seat with total flexibility by allowing the students to choose in-person, online or a combination of both which in turn, provides the opportunity for greater success in accomplishing their educational goals,” Rose State College President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.