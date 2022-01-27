EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Students at Rose State College will soon be able to seamlessly transfer to a four-year college in the metro.

Earlier this week, the University of Central Oklahoma and Rose State College announced a transfer agreement that allows Rose State students to easily transfer credits to UCO.

“The UCO and Rose State teams have worked diligently to define more than 70 streamlined pathways to degree completion bolstered by collaborative support from our institutions,” said Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar, UCO president. “We want to make the process of transferring from Rose State to UCO seamless for those who aspire to continue their education. With more pathways under development in engineering, business and communications, this strengthened partnership is a big win for Oklahoma students and our state.”

Once Rose State graduates complete their associate’s degree, they are guaranteed admission to UCO to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

“This partnership provides an opportunity for our students to smoothly transition to UCO to obtain their four-year degree upon graduating with an associate degree at Rose State,” said Jeanie Webb, Ph.D., Rose State College president.

Officials say personnel will be on-site at Rose State to specifically help with the transfer process.