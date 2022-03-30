OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is making a big difference in the lives of Ukrainian refugees.

The Rotary Club of Oklahoma City and its associated Rotary Club 29 Foundation will contribute $42,000 in aid to Ukrainian refugees, the largest international disaster relief grant in its 113-year history, according to a Rotary Club news release.

“The members of The Rotary Club of Oklahoma City opened their hearts and provided their resources to help with the plight of Ukrainian refugees,” said club president Jerrod Shouse. “That’s what Rotarians do — they act. And a large club such as ours can act quickly and generously when we see such dire need.”

The Rotary Club of Warsaw, Poland, which has worked with the Rotary Club of Oklahoma City on previous projects, will receive $32,000. The remaining $10,000 will go to The Rotary Foundation Disaster Relief Fund, which will grant financial aid through Rotary districts in and around Ukraine.

“Rotary Club 29 volunteers working through our club’s World Service Committee organized an impressive, fast, and generous response to this crisis,” said Rotary Club 29 Foundation Chair David Walters. “We are proud to support their efforts.”

The Rotary Club of Oklahoma City has approximately 600 members. It is the third largest Rotary Club among the 35,000 clubs across the globe and is the oldest and largest civic organization in Oklahoma.