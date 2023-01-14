GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – If you are looking for a activity including the entire family this weekend, OG&E Kids’ Day marks a fun time for kids of any age to go on the arena floor where the Greatest Show on Dirt comes alive during the IFR!

On Sunday kids can learn the cowboy way, at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie as kids round up for a western children’s celebration beginning at Noon.

If you and your loved ones are before the rodeo action, kids can come in the arena for autographs, pictures, horseback rides, roping and riding.

Attendees will get a opportunity to meet Coach Doug Sauter as well as Miss Rodeo USA and IFR contestants. The first 1000 kids get a FREE cowboy hat and get in free for the IFR with the purchase of an adult ticket.

OG&E Kids’ Day begins at Noon and rustles up at 1:30 p.m. prior to the final Sunday IFR performance where kids can watch the cowboys and cowgirls compete for the title of World Champion in eight different events.

The IFR has performances tonight and Saturday at 7:30pm. Don’t miss the rodeo action!

Kid’s Day Photos

Tickets are available at the Lazy E Arena at 405.282.7433 or Ticketmaster.