Route 66 Festival welcoming guests back to Bethany

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) – As COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the state, local communities are getting back to normal with fun, family festivals.

The Bethany 66 Festival will return to the streets of downtown Bethany on Saturday, May 29.

Owners are able to enter their cars, trucks, and motorcycles in the show, which will take place in the south lanes of Route 66.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and is $20 per vehicle. Participants should enter from the south off N.W. 36th St. onto Asbury.

Categories and entry forms are available online.

The Entertainment Stage will be located at N.W. 39th and College Ave. with performances beginning at 10 a.m.

You won’t want to miss the Princess & Action Hero Children’s Parade, which will begin at 11 a.m. at College and N.W. 39th St. The parade will march through the festival.

Guests can enjoy food and retail vendors throughout the area. Food vendors will be located in the medians on downtown Route 66.

Retail vendors will have booths set up on College Ave. between 38th and 39th St.

Restaurants and downtown business will also be open for those attending the festival.