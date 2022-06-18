OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Route 66 Triple Tour is cruising through the metro area today, Saturday, June 18, bringing with it a full day of festivities.

The Triple Tour begins at 10 a.m. in Warr Acres.

Putnam City Schools and the City of Warr Acres are putting on a car show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 39th and Ann Arbor, where antiques, hotrods and classics will line the bus lane and open field, according to an event news release.

There will be plenty on hand for youngsters, including a Touch-a-Truck area featuring police and fire vehicles, ambulances, OG&E trucks, tractors and more.

The event will also have food trucks and performances from a local DJ, jazz band, silver string orchestra and Putnam City dancers under the big tents.

The Route 66 cruise continues in Bethany from noon until 4 p.m.

Downtown Bethany shops will be hosting sidewalk sales and antiques, while Bethany community members host a city-wide yard sale.

Bethany will also have a Poker Run. Firetrucks will be on display for youngsters.

The Route 66 Cruisers will be showing off classic cars as the festivities move from Bethany into Yukon.

Yukon concludes the tour with a concert where rock and roll meets country from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Yukon. Rockabilly performer Dale Watson will headline the show with special guest Jimmy Dale Richardson. A variety of food trucks will be on site.