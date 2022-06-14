OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — Looking for family friendly events this summer? The Route 66 Triple Tour might be something you check out.

There will be events happening in three metro communities on June 18th.

WARR ACRES:

10 – 3 p.m.

Car Show with antiques, hot rods, & classics (39th and Ann Arbor)

Touch-a-Truck with police and fire vehicles, ambulances, OG&E trucks, tractors and more!

Health and Wellness Festival

BETHANY:

12-4 p.m.

City wide yard sale- all weekend

Sidewalk Sales & Antiques- downtown shops

Poker Run- classic cars Route 66 Cruisers Car Cruise

YUKON:

4:30- 8:30 p.m.

Route 66 Cruisers Car Cruise continues, food trucks and a concert!

Special Guest-Jimmy Dale Richards

Rockabilly Concert begins at 5:30 p.m. at Rt. 66 & 4th St.

Headliner- Dale Watson

See the flyers below for more information on events