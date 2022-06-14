OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — Looking for family friendly events this summer? The Route 66 Triple Tour might be something you check out.
There will be events happening in three metro communities on June 18th.
- 10 – 3 p.m.
- Car Show with antiques, hot rods, & classics (39th and Ann Arbor)
- Touch-a-Truck with police and fire vehicles, ambulances, OG&E trucks, tractors and more!
- Health and Wellness Festival
- 12-4 p.m.
- City wide yard sale- all weekend
- Sidewalk Sales & Antiques- downtown shops
- Poker Run- classic cars Route 66 Cruisers Car Cruise
- 4:30- 8:30 p.m.
- Route 66 Cruisers Car Cruise continues, food trucks and a concert!
- Special Guest-Jimmy Dale Richards
- Rockabilly Concert begins at 5:30 p.m. at Rt. 66 & 4th St.
- Headliner- Dale Watson
See the flyers below for more information on events