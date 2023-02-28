MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Humans weren’t the only ones seeking shelter from Sunday’s severe storms.

Morgan Cook tells KFOR that her doorbell camera captured a runaway pig on the porch of her home, located near Hwy 152 and Czech Hall Rd.

Cook says the pig was eventually captured near Silver Dr. and Linden Dr. and was taken to the Mustang Animal Shelter.

The pig is currently waiting for its owner to claim him.

If you are the owner, or you know where the pig belongs, call the Mustang Animal Welfare Center at (405) 376-2488.