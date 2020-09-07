Runaway steer travels miles, takes a swim in the Oklahoma River

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a chase that you might have witnessed back in the Wild West, but a steer attempted to make his break for it along I-40 in Oklahoma City.
The steer ran along the interstate before deciding to take a dip in the Oklahoma River.
Chopper 4 pilot Mason Dunn kept an eye on the steer and radioed its location to Oklahoma City Animal Control.
The steer was eventually tracked down in a wooded area and lassoed by a team on horseback.
At this point, it is still unclear if the steer was given back to its owner or how it escaped.
