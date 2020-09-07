Runaway steer travels miles, takes a swim in the Oklahoma River

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a chase that you might have witnessed back in the Wild West, but a steer attempted to make his break for it along I-40 in Oklahoma City.

The steer ran along the interstate before deciding to take a dip in the Oklahoma River.

Chopper 4 pilot Mason Dunn kept an eye on the steer and radioed its location to Oklahoma City Animal Control.

The steer was eventually tracked down in a wooded area and lassoed by a team on horseback.

At this point, it is still unclear if the steer was given back to its owner or how it escaped.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Hurricane Laura Help

graphic of the Red Cross Logo and donate here button

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter