Runners gather to begin training for Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Starting the New Year is always a good time to set new goals, and for many in Oklahoma and throughout the country, the goal is to get in shape for the 22nd Annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

Several runners got out Saturday morning to build toward that goal.

The Memorial Marathon’s first 5K training run was held at 7:30 a.m., and runners of all levels were present.

“Runners come in on from all over and we are going to run on this beautiful Saturday morning,” said Kari Watkins, Race Director for the OKC Memorial Marathon.

Runners train for the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon.

The Run to Remember was held in October the last two years, including virtually in 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The marathon’s 22nd year, however, returns to its traditional April date.

Around 18,000 people are expected to hit the pavement for the 5K, half and full marathons this spring.

If you want to register for the marathon, it’s a good idea to do so now. Prices increase at midnight.

Go to runsignup.com/Race/OK/OklahomaCity/memorialmarathon to register.