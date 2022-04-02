OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A running and cycling tradition returns to Oklahoma City for its 39th year this weekend.

The Redbud Classic is happening today, Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

The CARE Center, Oklahoma County’s only child advocacy center whose mission is to prevent child abuse and provide opportunities for healing and hope for children in the county, is the nonprofit beneficiary for this year’s event.

“We are so excited to bring the tradition of fun, fitness and philanthropy to Oklahoma City once again, but more importantly, we look forward working with our community to support The CARE Center`s mission of putting an end to child abuse,” Redbud Classic Race Director Kristin Hersom said. “For more than 30 years, The CARE Center has helped children find their voice and continues to advocate for them through healing and education.”

The CARE Center is Oklahoma County’s only child advocacy center and works to serve children who have experienced child abuse. In their commitment to help children, The CARE Center has two abuse prevention programs and focuses its efforts on developing an environment where children can begin to heal through holistic care.

“We are elated to have been chosen as Redbud`s beneficiary this year and look forward to our partnership as it will help us provide the services that children and families need to confront and overcome abuse and neglect,” CARE Center Director of Development & Communications Camden Ottaviani said. “We work to provide each individual who comes through our doors with the tools and resources they need to alleviate any barriers so healing can become top priority.”

The event will feature activities for the whole family. Saturday activities include a 10- and 30-Mile Bike Tours, a 50-Mile Fondo and a 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run, in addition to the inaugural 1-Mile Woof Walk. Sunday activities include 5K and 10K timed runs, 5K Wheelchair Event, 2-Mile Walk and 2-Mile Baby Stroller Derby.

Registration for the 1-Mile Woof Walk is $15 per dog. Each owner will receive a medal along with a bandana for their pet. Dogs must be leashed at all times. Retractable leashes are not allowed.

The energy will keep going beyond the finish line with the Redbud BASH, which will be at 12 p.m. Sunday in the finish area at Nichols Hills Plaza. The BASH will have some of the state’s premier food trucks, beverages from COOP Ale Works and other sponsors, free family-friendly games and activities, music and other entertainment.

“After so many canceled, postponed and virtual community events throughout the past two years, we are looking forward to safely bringing the community together in support of The CARE Center,” Hersom continued. “They have made such a difference in our community, and we`re thankful for the opportunity we have to give back to our city in this way.”

Visit redbud.org for complete event details including start times, course maps and registration information.

SATURDAY, APRIL 2 @ 7am at the Waterford Complex

10 – mile cycling fun ride

30- and timed cycling tours

50-mile Redbud Fondo

SATURDAY, APRIL 2 @ 11am at Nichols Hills Plaza

1-mile Kid’s Fun Run

1-mile Woof Walk – NEW!

SUNDAY, APRIL 3 @ 2pm at the Waterford Complex

10k & 5k timed running events

5k wheelchair event

2-mile stroller event and 2-mile walk