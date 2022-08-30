LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One suspect is dead after a shooting in rural Logan County on Tuesday morning.

It happened near Cimarron City, just south of Crescent around 7:15 a.m.

After some gun fire was exchanged, authorities said they believe the suspect shot himself.

“This has been a continued act of terror that this guy has put on this family,” said Logan County Sheriff Damon Devereaux.

A long history for a man Devereaux said was found dead in the backyard of a home near Cooksey Road and Meridian Avenue.

“The suspect did enter the back door;” Devereaux said. “Shots were fired towards the victim. He left the house and at that point in time, we believe he killed himself.”

Devereaux said the man parked his car somewhere else before walking to the home. The man had warrants out for his arrest and as Devereaux said, had a rough history with the family at the home.

“He kidnapped members of the family, took them out of state,” Devereaux said.

In one instance, the incident ended with a manhunt involving multiple agencies. Eventually, the man was found and arrested. However, he bonded out of jail on $250,000 with the condition of wearing an ankle monitor.

Authorities say he didn’t adhere to those bond conditions.

Investigators say they were in the process of getting warrants for that too, adding that he had a hearing set for Wednesday.

“Lost contact with his bondsman and was basically on the run,” Devereaux said.

Devereaux said they sent out information to several agencies that he had gone off the grid and that he was a threat.

“We are trying to do everything we can to prevent something like this from happening,” Devereaux said. “But the reality is there’s bad people out there, and they’re going to do bad stuff. And sadly, this is one of those days where the bad guy showed up.”

They lost contact with him for about 25 days, and he eventually showed up at the home. Devereaux said that he’s just happy the family was able to defend themselves.

“I commend them for holding their ground and protecting their house,” he said.

KFOR spoke with a neighbor off camera who said his wife was home and heard the shooting take place.

He said recently they had seen suspicious vehicles come to the home and park in the road. However, every time they would approach them, they would drive off and come back later. The man’s name has not been released at this time and an investigation is ongoing.