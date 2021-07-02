Rural Logan County roads left washed out after this week’s severe storms

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – Heavy rains created a muddy mess on rural roads in Logan County. Rescue crews even found themselves stuck while trying to help with a medical emergency.

“Just stay home if you can,” said Tink McGathy, who lives nearby.

Rural roads around Logan County were left looking like a swamp with deep ruts and in some places, unpassable water pooling across the road.

“It’s a part of Guthrie life,” McGathy said.

“We knew we were gonna be in for a good week of probably fairly difficult rescue operations if people were to get stranded,” said Eric Harlow, Guthrie Fire Chief.

And that’s just what happened near Triplett Road and Santa Fe.

An ambulance stuck in a muddy Logan County road.

The Guthrie Fire Department, as well as the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and others, worked to rescue not just an ambulance but the person it was trying to reach.

“A gentleman was moving his family member from the Del City area to Missouri and his GPS sent him on a wild goose chase,” Harlow said. “He made it about halfway down the road and become stuck and could not move. Ended up sitting there for almost 26 hours before he called 911 due to a medical emergency he was having.”

The man chose to stay with his belongings after getting stuck, fearing his stuff may get stolen.

“His pickup and U-Haul trailer, as well as the county sheriff’s unit and our ambulance, were all stuck,” Harlow said.

It took nearly four hours before everyone was free from the mud. But those who live nearby say roads are expected to get like this after a lot of rain.

“You just stay away from dirt roads and try to stay on the pavement. But if you have to go on a dirt road, you have to,” McGathy said.

“I implore people not to drive on these roads if you don’t have a good reason to,” Harlow said.

The fire department is still asking anyone who doesn’t need to drive on the muddy and flooded roads to stay away. It could take up to a week before the roads dry out.