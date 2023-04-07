SASAKWA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Sasakwa School District is shocked by a dramatic rise in its property insurance, one that could be a significant financial hit for the small rural school system.

Superintendent Kyle Wilson said he had no answer as to why the property insurance premium jumped more than $50,000 in two years.

“We’ve been seeing kind of minor increases over the past couple of years but looking at a $50,000 increase, I mean that’s a certified staff member.”

Wilson said he was thinking twice about filling an open teaching position at the school even if it was needed, because now he had to squeeze his budget even further.

Sasakwa shared documents with News 4, showing the school’s property insurance premiums over a three-year span. During the 2020-2021 fiscal year, the school paid $51,904 in property insurance. They paid $66,435 the following year. That premium jumped to $103,224 in 2022-2023.

Wilson said the Oklahoma Schools Insurance Group, also called OSIG, was the only option for schools to get insurance across the state.



“No justification, no communication as far as why OSIG, it’s just get the estimate and you pay the bill,” said Wilson. “I think the shocking thing to me is it’s almost a monopoly. There’s nowhere else to get insurance that I’m aware of in the state of Oklahoma for schools.”

He also said many of his rural school superintendent friends were in the same boat, sharing similar increases. Wilson said his school filed one claim during the school year for damage from a power surge but said that money was reimbursed by the electric company. The district was also building a new classroom on the property, but the project was not added into this year’s assessment.



News 4 reached out to OSIG to find out the reason behind the increase, but we were unable to speak to a representative by phone and our email was not returned before our story aired.