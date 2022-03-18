RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. (KFOR) – “We live in the best town,” Michelle Miller said.

It is where the fruits of the community’s spirit flow as freely as the springs in which the small town was named. Rush Springs. Population: 1,200.

“We were high school sweethearts,” Michelle Miller said. “We were like 15, 16-year-old young kids doing that for fun in the summer time.”

The heart and soul of Miller Farms. Photo courtesy of the Miller Family.

Just a couple of country kids selling watermelons by the roadside. The fruits of their labor have grown into much more these days. Todd and Michelle Miller are now married with four children.

“I believe nine or 10 times we’ve won the largest watermelon.”

“What’s the biggest one?”

“We actually hold the record right now at the Rush Springs Watermelon Festival. In 2012, it was 214 pounds.”

If you are wondering how in the world to grow a watermelon that big, good luck.

“It’s a secret. If we told you everything, we wouldn’t be the winners.”

“Fair enough.”

That well-kept secret has flourished, too, from the back of an old pickup to a thriving roadside fruit stand. Miller Farms opened in 2019.

“Cantaloupes, honeydew, porter peaches, fresh tomatoes, squash zucchini,” Michelle Miller said.

All sorts of goodness at Miller Farms. Photo courtesy of the Miller Family.

It is a seasonal operation, and preparation begins long before the doors open in June, but this season is different.

“It’s been rough,” she said. “He’s had his good days and his bad days.”

About 30 percent of Todd’s body was burned from the waist up while he was burning trash one evening. He spent a month in the Baptist Burn Center Intensive Care Unit. Michelle has been his hands and feet in the hospital. The couple’s 17-year-old son, Mike, has been his hands and feet at home and on the farm.

“He’s getting the field ready for planting season all over again,” Michelle Miller said. “He has a lot on his shoulders.”

“You’re doing the work your dad would’ve done.”

“Well, actually, I’ve done it anyway. There’s just a little bit more that I have to do. It’s no big deal.”

“You have a good attitude.”

“Yeah.”

“You’re a hard worker.”

“Yeah. I’m a hard worker. I’ll say it to myself. Dad’s had me out there ever since I was three years old.”

“This is all family land,” Mike Miller said. “We planted over the hill last year.”

About five miles north of town is where the seeds are planted.

“Really this is where I live out in the summer time,” he said.

Farming across generations. Photo courtesy of the Miller Family.

A lot has grown in these fields.

“School nights and all out here,” he said. “We’re going to run our irrigation line. We’ll pump out of that creek right there. All this here will be watermelons.”

But like the ebb and flow of the creek bed and the fields they quench, Mother Nature changed course. While the family was navigating one tragedy, lightning struck the Miller’s fruit stand and burned it to the ground.

“That was devastating. That was like a dagger in your heart,” Michelle Miller said. “You’re already going through so much and then…it’s just hard.”

And like Mike’s pious devotion to the family’s crops, the community is now tending to the Millers.

“People have stepped up,” she said. “People that I don’t even think we know personally. They just stepped up and took charge.”

They are cleaning up what lightning burned down.

“God calls us to be the hands and feet of Christ,” Kelli Sweat said.

Sweat is selling custom made T-shirts to help fund the rebuilding, but what the fruit stand has already built is the real labor of love.

“They employ kids at the school and give them some work ethic,” she said.

“Me, my mom and my dad spent many hours getting this place ready,” Mike Miller said.

A local business donated a grill to the Rush Springs FFA auction to help the Millers, too, bringing in thousands of dollars. It sold five times.

Grown with love. Photo courtesy of the Miller Family.

“They’ve got a monthly food train going on, and they’ve been bringing us food everyday during the week, and it’s nice,” Mike Miller said.

“Do you know how to cook, too?”

“Oh, yeah. But it’s nice to just come home and dig in.”

“It’s like a big family.”

“It sure is.”

Salt of the earth that goes back generations.

“Sixty years,” Raymond Rust said. “The Miller family, well, they’re neighbors of mine right up the road from me. We’re a small community, and when something happens like this usually some people gather up and help them.”

They are sharing each other’s burdens as their own, and building back what has truly been here all along.

“We just felt like it’s the right thing to do,” Hollie Brumley said.

After several surgeries and skin grafts, Todd Miller was released from the hospital and continues to heal at home. Their son, Mike, was just named a state FFA finalist in fruit production and will be recognized at the state FFA convention in May.

A special Facebook page has been set up to provide folks information on how they can help the Millers rebuild.