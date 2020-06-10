Russell Westbrook to produce docu-series on Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – As black Americans continue to fight against racial inequality, a former Oklahoma City Thunder superstar is shedding a light on one of the state’s darkest moments.

The Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma was once called “Black Wall Street,” a 35-block radius in the segregated community thriving with hundreds of businesses.

But, on June 1, 1921, the entire area was burned down as a result of a riot that began after a black man was accused of assaulting a white woman.

Tulsa Race Massacre

White residents attacked the community, killing hundreds of black residents and injuring 800 others.

Despite it being one of the worst instances of racial violence in the United States, the massacre was mostly swept under the rug.

“For decades, Oklahoma schools did not talk about it. In fact, newspapers didn’t even print any information about the Tulsa Race Riot. It was completely ignored. It was one of those horrible events that everyone wanted to just sweep under the rug and ignore,” U.S. Senator James Lankford said.

As leaders in the community continue to search for victims, former Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook is bringing the story about the massacre to the public.

According to Variety, Westbrook is producing a documentary series about the massacre.

The series is titled, ‘Terror In Tulsa: The Rise and Fall of Black Wall Street,’ and Westbrook will be the executive producer of the project.

“Spending 11 years in Oklahoma opened my eyes to the rich and sordid history of the state. When I learned about the heartbreaking events that happened in Tulsa nearly 100 years ago, I knew this was a story I wanted to tell. It’s upsetting that the atrocities that transpired then, are still so relevant today. It’s important we uncover the buried stories of African Americans in this country. We must amplify them now more than ever if we want to create change moving forward,” Westbrook posted on Twitter.