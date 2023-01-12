STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Stillwater Police and Animal Welfare officers received a unique call Thursday.

Authorities responded to the Olive Garden on Perkins in reference to a cow at large.

“Officers questioned the cow and learned that the cow had heard about the never ending soup and salad option at Olive Garden and decided to see for itself,” said Stillwater Police Department. “We highly recommended the steak at Texas Roadhouse, but the cow declined.”

Officials assure no animals were harmed in the pursuit.