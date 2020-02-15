Live Now
RVs featuring array of modern amenities wow OKC RV Super Show visitors

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you like driving and camping in style, the 51st annual Oklahoma City RV Super Show is the place to be.

You can find big RVs and small ones; RVs with HDTVs and RVs with fireplaces; RVs with secret compartments; and most with plenty of modern amenities.

Recreational vehicles of all kinds filled the interior of the Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park.

Visitors marveled at the luxuries found from the various brands of RVs on display.

Some RVs had pop-out patio decks, barbecue grills and you could even find a wine cooler in one of the units on display. News 4’s Sports Director, Brian Brinkley, enjoyed meeting and greeting visitors, as well as signing autographs and checking out the RVs.

The 51st annual Oklahoma City RV Super Show continues through Sunday, and tickets are available at the Bennett Event Center at State Fair Park.

