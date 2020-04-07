‘RVs for MDs’ aims to help frontline healthcare workers keep coronavirus out of their own homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Many doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers aren’t going home after work because they don’t want to risk potentially giving their loved ones COVID-19.

A Facebook group called "RVs for MDs to fight the Coronavirus" is helping these frontline fighters make these hard times a little easier.

Brandon Yaws is a nurse tech in the metro area, and he says he's gone to great lengths to avoid bring the virus home to his family.

“I had a neighbor lend me a tent and everything, so I stayed in that for a few days to stay away from my family unfortunately,” Brandon told News 4. "A lot of people are sleeping in their garages, in their living rooms, hotel rooms, Airbnbs and such.”

Brandon says he started looking for other places to stay when the pandemic started.

He couldn't pay full price for a hotel room long term, but then he found the "RVs for MDs to fight the Coronavirus" page.

Through the group he was able to connect with a family from Tulsa that had a travel trailer they weren't using.

“They’ve said they are going to fix everything free of charge for me, and they would even hook it up," Brandon said. “It’s not my home but it is basically another home for me. It’s something I feel comfortable in after a long shift of dealing with COVID patients.”

Thanks to the kindness of strangers, Brandon will soon have a trailer parked in his driveway so he can have a place to go after work without putting his family in danger.

“They are taking a big stress away," Brandon said. "I still get to be near my family."

Jennifer Roggendorff and her boyfriend are the ones donating the trailer to Brandon.

She says she saw Brandon post in the "RVs for MDs to fight the Coronavirus" Facebook page, and felt compelled to reach out.

“I’ve got something, I can help your need, let’s just get this taken care of," Jennifer told News 4. "He’s like oh my god, you don’t know how much this means to me.”

Jennifer says she knows what it's like to rely on the kindness of strangers after living in Mississippi during Hurricane Katrina, so she was more than happy to step up and help a frontline fighter in need.

“It’s just something that I know I can do. I was raised in a very giving family, so if you can help I think that need you to help. If you’ve got the means to do it, it doesn’t even need to be monetarily," Jennifer said. "If you’ve got something you can give let's give it.”

Jennifer hopes to have the trailer delivered to Brandon's driveway by April 18.