Ryker, retired Broken Arrow police K9, passes away

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – The Broken Arrow Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their retired K9s.

According to Broken Arrow police, Ryker served the community “with drive and determination” for seven years with his handler Cpl. Motley.

Ryker retired in July of 2019 and spent the remainder of his days with Motley and his family.

Police say Ryker passed away on Valentine’s Day.

“Ryker will be missed by all that worked around him. Please keep Cpl. Motley and his family in your thoughts!” said the department on Facebook.