S.E. Oklahoma City home severely damaged following fire

A S.E. Oklahoma City home was nearly destroyed after a fire.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A house is almost a total loss after a fire started in the kitchen late Tuesday night.

Crews responded to the home near S.E. 44th and S. Westminster Rd. around 10:15 p.m.

Firefighters first on scene found flames coming from the roof of the house.

The homeowner told crews everyone made it safely out of the home.

At one point, the fire department had to call in assistance for more water.

Fire officials tell KFOR the fire started in the kitchen.

80 percent of the home is damaged, but is not considered a total loss, officials say.

A firefighter sustained a back injury at the scene and was taken to the hospital.

There no reports of any other injuries.