Sac and Fox Casino installs latest technology to sterilize gaming venue

STROUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A local casino says it is continuing to fight the spread of COVID-19 as it adds a new Air Reactor System to the venue.

In addition to its sanitizing schedule, The Sac and Fox Casino has worked with Sustainable Solutions and Hi Tech Air Solutions to add an Air Reactor System throughout the casino.

The system is designed to destroy viruses, human coronavirus and bacteria.

“We’ve been at the forefront of doing all we can to make sure we provide a safe and sterile environment for everyone who walks in our doors,” Robert Abney, an executive at The Sac and Fox Casino, said. “With the new air filter system and the testing component in place, our goal is to make sure we have all the systems in place and to verify they are working.”

The Sac and Fox Casino is also taking swabs of various areas within the casino and sending samples to labs for COVID-19 analysis.