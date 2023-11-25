OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — According to the National Fire Protection Association, heating equipment is a leading cause of fires in homes. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said as the colder weather gets here and the heat turns on, it can turn deadly if not properly prepared.

“Be sure you change out your filters. They collect dust throughout the year. That dust can then catch on fire,” said John Chenoweth, the Assistant PIO with OKC Fire.

The NFPA shows between 2016 and 2020, 13% of house fires were due to heating equipment. Most of those involved space heaters.

“When it comes to space heaters, there’s a simple rule that says space heaters need space,” said Chenoweth.

Chenoweth said a good rule of thumb is keeping a three-foot distance from space heaters and keeping the area around them clear.

He also added that they should be plugged in directly to an outlet and turned off when sleeping or leaving the house.

“They can catch curtains on fire. They can catch a couch on fire, any towels or clothes you may have. If you use a fireplace, make sure, especially with wood burning, make sure it has been serviced recently,” said Chenoweth.



If you aren’t using a space heater or fire place, but still want to keep heat inside the home OG&E has tips as well.

Customers can prepare their homes for the cold weather by taking the following actions: Open drapes and shades on the south-side windows of the home during the day to allow sunlight to enter.

Close drapes and shades at night to reduce the chill that may be felt from cold windows.

Clean or replace filters on furnaces.

Clean warm-air registers and baseboard heaters. Make sure they’re not blocked by furniture, carpeting or drapes.

Caulk expansion joints and minor wall cracks.

Check windows and doors for air leaks and apply putty, caulk or weather stripping as needed.

Insulate water heaters that are in an unconditioned space. Christi Woodworth, OG&E VP of Marketing & Communications

If you need a place to stay warm, here’s a list of warming stations across the state.