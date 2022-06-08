TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials are taking steps to improve safety at the location where six Tishomingo high school students were killed in a crash.

An outcry for change came quickly after the collision in Tishomingo.

The teens died when the 2015 Chevrolet Spark they were traveling in was struck by a 1994 Peterbilt tractor-trailer at the intersection where Oklahoma 22 meets U.S. 377, at around 12:19 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22.

The tractor-trailer was hauling gravel and heading south on U.S. 377, approaching the Oklahoma 22 intersection. U.S. 377’s posted speed limit was 50 miles per hour.

The Chevy Spark, driven by a 16-year-old, was heading east on Oklahoma 22, approaching U.S. 377. Oklahoma 22 was controlled by a stop sign at the intersection.

Near the intersection of Oklahoma 22 and U.S. 377. Image KFOR

The Chevy turned left in front of the tractor-trailer and was hit on its front-left side.

ODOT commissioners held a meeting Monday and considered lowering the speed limit for state highways 22 and 99.

Warning signs have been placed, as well as lights to help better identify stop signs.

ODOT officials say those changes are just the first steps.

“Those are just some temporary, immediate type changes that can be made easily,” said Cody Boyd, an ODOT official. “ODOT is still committed to working with the community looking at a longer term effort to develop a project and modify the intersection, kind of change how it functions.”

The lower speed limits won’t be enforced until new signs are put up. ODOT officials say that should take about a week.