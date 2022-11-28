OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Runners of all ages are invited to ring in the holiday season with the annual Saints Santa Run.

The annual family-friendly winter run allows runners of all ages, and even pets, to the streets of downtown Oklahoma City for the most festive 5K and costume contest.

The run will include a 5K Run/Walk Race, 1-Mile fun Run/Walk, and a free 50-yard Kids’ Dash on Dec. 3.

The 5K route takes runners through Midtown and historic Heritage Hills, ending at SSM Health-St. Anthony Hospital.

“SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital values all of the exceptional work done by Downtown OKC Partnership to support revitalization and growth in Midtown,” said Sandra Payne, Regional Director at SSM Health St. Anthony. “We have especially enjoyed participating in events such as the Santa Run which supports a healthy lifestyle for families as well as provides an opportunity to highlight all that downtown Oklahoma City has to offer.”

All participants can take part in face painting, balloon art, complimentary snacks and drinks, holiday music, and more.

Runners are encouraged to dress like Santa or in their most festival holiday costume for a chance to win cash prizes. Cash prizes will also be awarded to the top overall male, female, and non-binary 5K race winners.

Registration is open online and will continue through the morning of the race.