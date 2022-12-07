OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are tight on time, it can be tough to find accessible options for healthy food.

However, a popular restaurant that is reshaping the definition of fast food announced that it plans to open two additional locations in Oklahoma.

Salad and Go announced that it will open its Del City location on Dec. 13, located at 5540 S.E. 15th St.

On Dec. 20, the company will open a Salad and Go restaurant at 16450 N. Western Ave. in Oklahoma City.

“What we do at Salad and Go is unlike any other QSR brand out there and we like it that way. The food, experience and service we provide our guests is confirmation that the healthy, fresh and affordable food they crave is attainable at the drive-thru,” said Charlie Morrison, CEO of Salad and Go. “Oklahoma is a culturally diverse and familial state with individuals who care about the food they eat and the communities they support. We are only beginning our expansion into Oklahoma but we’re committed to providing the guests there with the best quality experience and food at many more Salad and Go locations to come.”

Salad and Go features salads, wraps, breakfast burritos, and soup. Organizers say every meal is made-to-order with fresh, quality ingredients that are sourced locally when possible.