SALLISAW, Okla. (KFOR) – A high-speed chase could have been deadly Saturday, but a Sallisaw police captain and an officer drove into the suspect’s vehicle before it crashed into a festival crowd, according to police.

The Diamond Daze Festival is held on the first Saturday in May with live music, food, and events. Many were said to be outside enjoying festivities and in the path of the suspect’s vehicle.

According to Sallisaw Police Chief Terry Franklin, Captain John Weber and Officer Wesley McGuirt were working the festival when they were told that the pursuit was headed their way.

“Captain Weber and Officer McGuirt were the last lines of defense before the suspect vehicle would have entered the Diamond Daze event area,” said Chief Franklin in a post to the Sallisaw Police Facebook page. “Captain Weber at that time decided that they didn’t have any other choices besides disabling the suspect vehicle.”

The Chief states that Captain Weber drove straight into the vehicle head-on, which stopped it from entering the event and causing massive casualties.

“As chief of police I am beyond proud of these two officers for the quick response and action that they took,” stated the Chief.

John Weber, VP of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police

The Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police released the following statement:

“The word Hero sometimes is lost on folks. Today, Sallisaw Police Captain, John Weber, performed a life-saving, heroic act all while completely placing his own life in jeopardy. During Diamond Daze in Sallisaw today, three individuals led police on a pursuit that ultimately headed toward the area of the festival where hundreds of kids were enjoying themselves in and around the bounce house area. Within a block of the festival, Captain Weber placed himself in danger by using his police vehicle to stop these lunatics who were wreaking havoc on this community. Captain Weber, thank you for your selfless service and sacrifice. We pray you heal quickly. Oh, by the way, Captain Weber is the VP of the Oklahoma Fraternal Order of Police.“

The Chief posted that Captain Weber ended up with a broken wrist while Officer McGuirt had cuts and bruises.

“I know we all need to give thanks to God for Blessings us and keeping our community and officers safe,’ stated Chief Franklin.