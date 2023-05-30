OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Science Museum Oklahoma (SMO) will host a free event to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Sally Ride’s historic trip as the first American woman in space.

Sally’s Night will be held Saturday, June 17 from 7:30-10 p.m. to honor Dr. Sally K. Ride’s legacy as an astronaut, physicist, educator, and advocate for young people.

SMO is celebrating with a star party, where guests will have the opportunity to explore the night sky through telescopes, guided by astronomy experts.

SMO staff will showcase the science behind black holes with gravity wells, launch stomp rockets and help guests create their own ‘Women in STEM’ booklets.

The teens behind ‘Cubes in Space‘ will show off their experiment that’s going into space this summer.

There will be 500 copies of NASA’s graphic novel “First Woman” given away to guests as well.

All activities will take place outside in the SMO parking lot. The Science Shop will be open for guests to peruse during the event, but the museum exhibits will not be open to the public.

For more information on the national Sally’s Night event, including a virtual exhibit, visit the National Air and Space Museum website.

For more information on SMO’s Sally’s Night event, visit the Science Museum Oklahoma website.