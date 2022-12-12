OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Can you imagine a warehouse stacked wall to wall with Christmas gifts? KFOR got a sneak peak of just that as the Salvation Army and volunteers with their Angel Tree program prepared to make thousands of Oklahoma County kids’ and seniors’ Christmas wishes come true.

Big bags of Christmas cheer found their destination Monday morning.

“The Christmas Song says, ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year’, and it is,” said Maj. Charles Powell, central Oklahoma area commander for The Salvation Army.

Powell said the boxes in their warehouse represent roughly 800 families. All of them have toys and other essential items ready to go to about 2,900 kids and seniors across Oklahoma County.

“Put a smile on a child’s face on Christmas morning when they get up and under the Christmas tree is what they had hoped for when they didn’t think there was going to be anything,” Powell said. “So just the thought of that motivates me every day.”

They also have about 630 bicycles, too – and each of them come with a helmet.

The Salvation Army and hundreds of volunteers have worked since August on this project.

Four months later, it’s finally reached the big Oklahoma City warehouse stacked with boxes full of gifts as far as the eye can see.

“Today is kind of wrap up, making sure all these boxes are checked and double check to make sure that every child is represented,” Powell said.

Folks across the metro “adopted” these families in need and worked to fill their Christmas wish lists.

On Tuesday, workers get to spread the Christmas cheer.

Powell said he is doing so for his 38th year.

“There’s nothing like helping people in need to see the parents that come in to us back in August and September because they know they don’t have any means to take care of their children, to know that we can lift the burden off of their shoulders,” Powell said.

Families will start picking up their items at the warehouse on Tuesday morning.

They have other distribution sites for Canadian, Cleveland, Logan and McClain counties. The warehouse mentioned in this story deals mostly with residents in Oklahoma County.